The Salvation Army in Blackpool is calling on the community to donate new toys to its Christmas Present Appeal.

Every year The Salvation Army asks people to donate new toys and gifts for children whose families cannot put food on the table, heat their homes or pay their bills.

Last year, Blackpool Salvation Army distributed gifts to over 2,000 children and the church and charity fears more people will need support this year.

Salvation Army church leader Captain Naomi Clifton said: “Helping a parent provide a gift for their child is more than just financial support, it brings the joy of Christmas into their home. We have seen the devastating effect of the cost-of-living crisis. People are really struggling and so we are doing what we can to relieve the pressure this Christmas.

“The Salvation Army’s present appeal is an opportunity for people in our communities to embrace the spirit of Christmas and give to families and individuals who have nothing. We have been humbled by the public’s generosity over the years and hope this year our appeal will be able to bring some comfort and joy to people who are struggling the most.”

The church on Raikes Parade will be collecting donations of new and unwrapped toys until Sunday, December 10. The Salvation Army will then sort and distribute the gifts to children and families in the area through local groups, schools and social services.

People wishing to donate can drop their generous contribution at the church and community centre on Raikes Parade, The Salvation Army Donation Centre on Preston New Road or make a financial donation via JustGiving at www.justgiving.com/thesalvationarmychristmas-2023-056.

Gifts can include anything from educational toys, baby clothes, bath toys, books, including learn to read books (for babies and toddlers) to dolls and action figures, sports equipment and clothing, toiletries (please try to ensure non-allergic ingredients if possible), gloves, scarves, hats, T-shirts, hair accessories and gift vouchers for older children.

A church and charity, The Salvation Army expresses its Christian faith by offering friendship, practical help and support to some of the most disadvantaged people in our communities. To help support The Salvation Army’s year-round work please visit: www.salvationarmy.org.uk/donate.