The Lytham St Annes Classical Association is looking for members of the public to help decide the People’s Choice Award in the grand final of its 2022 Classics Competition, to be held at AKS this Saturday, March 26.

Members of the audience will have the opportunity to listen to four entertaining presentations made by the student finalists from across the country delivering their answers to the question: ‘Who is your unsung hero from the Ancient World?’

Entry is free and those attending don’t need to know anything at all about classics. Audience members will be asked to decide whether or not they agree with judge Dr Stephe Harrop’s choice of overall winner, which carries a first prize of £200, and the awarding of the new Lancashire Classics Award.

The grand final will be held at AKS school on Clifton Drive South, St Annes.

A bookstall, refreshments and a raffle will also be available, all in aid of the Association’s student bursaries awarded every year to local students to enable them to attend Classics Summer Schools.

Doors open at 1.30pm and Dr Harrop, a professional storyteller and performer as well as an associate professor in Drama at Liverpool Hope University, will award total prize money of £550 and four trophies at the culmination of the event at 3.45pm. The winners of the Association’s international competition will also be announced.