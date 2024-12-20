TV star Helen Flanagan stepped out with her youngest son to see her friend Charlotte Dawson transform into an evil sorceress in pantomime this week.

Former soap star Helen, 34, travelled to Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort with son Charlie this week, to watch Blackpool born star Charlotte play Fortulicious in Aladdin.

Posting on her Instagram Story, Helen, who attended Westholme School in Blackburn, revealed that Charlie had been under the weather but that a dose of panto magic had helped.

Helen captioned a photo of the pair: “He was a bit under the weather in the morn [sic] so let him be in his PJs but he loved [the pantomime].”

Earlier this year, Helen was a guest on Charlotte’s podcast ‘The Naughty Corner’, where she opened up about her split from footballer Scott Sinclair.

Helen Flanagan and her son cheered on Charlotte Dawson in Aladdin. | various

Charlotte is currently juggling presenting the podcast with performing in Aladdin and being six months pregnant – even filming the latest episode of her podcast live from her dressing room in between pantomime performances.

Charlotte and fiancé Matt Sarsfield, who are already parents to three-year-old Noah and one-year-old Jude are expecting a baby girl early next year.

The former reality star, who is the daughter of pantomime royalty Les Dawson, said: “I’m bloody rushed off my bunions, it’s chaos. It’s been crazy, crazy, crazy at the moment but the show must go on.

“I feel a lot closer to my dad when I’m doing pantomime, especially being on stage. I feel he would be proud of me and is looking down on me. I actually have his panto dame costume in my dressing room, it’s a bit of a good luck charm.”

Aladdin runs until December 24 at Pleasure Beach Resort, with a special finale performance on Christmas Eve.

Tickets start from £12 per person and can be booked at: www.pleasurebeachresort.com/shows/aladdin/

Fans can get 25 per cent off tickets using code CHAZZA at the checkout.

To find our more about what Charlotte has said about her latest panto role, you can read our full interview with her from before the show’s start here.