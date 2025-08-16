Helen Flanagan revealed as lead star in huge North West pantomime

Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan has revealed her latest role is in one of the North West’s biggest pantomimes.

Actress and model Helen, who hails from Bury but attended Westholme School in Blackburn, is probably best known for playing Rosie Webster in the ITV soap Corrie between 2000 and 2012, as well as 2017-2018.

Since leaving the cobbles, the now 35-year-old has made quite the name for herself as a reality star, appearing on shows such as Soapstar Superstar (2006-2007), I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! (2012), Celebrity Super Spa (2013), I'm a Celebrity... South Africa (2023), and Celebs Go Dating (2024).

Last year, the mum of three - who shares her children with ex partner Scott Sinclair - was set to return to acting with her first ever stage role.

Helen had been cast as Miss Scarlett in 'Cluedo 2: The Next Chapter' but she had to withdraw before the play went on tour due to health reasons - many months later revealing she had suffered a reaction to new ADHD medican which led her into a psychosis.

Now though it looks like the former soap star is ready to take to the stage again as she been announced as the lead role in a major North West pantomime later this year.

Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena took to Instagram last week to annouce that it was “thrilled to reveal the magical cast of this year’s Christmas panto, Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs at The Auditorium, M&S Bank Arena.”

In the starring role on the poster is our North West star Helen as she has been cast as the Wicked Queen.

Smiling gleefully in the role, Helen wears a sparlking red dress with a gold crown and a matching red and gold necklace.

Reacting to the news, legendary Radio DJ Pete Price commented: “Love the headliner”

Helen will be joined in the panto by comedy star Bippo As Muddles, entertainer Andy Brennan as Dame Dolly, X Factor’s Sean Smith as The Prince, singer Ellis Lloyd as Snow White and local favorite Rebecca Lake as The Fairy.

Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs will be on between Decemeber 12 and December 28.

Tickets are available to buy now with prices starting from £28.