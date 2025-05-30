The Strictly Come Dancing speculation is coming thick and fast with less than four months to go until the Class of 2025 step foot on the dancefloor.

Gambling.com Entertainment expert, James Leyfield has created an updated market on who could take part in Strictly Come Dancing 2025.

See the full gallery below and let us know what you think in the comments!

1 . Strictly faves See who the the favourites are for Strictly Come Dancing this year. | Getty Photo Sales

2 . Helen Flanagan Odds 5/6 or 54.5 per cent likely | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Tom Skinner Odds 11/12 or 47.6 per cent likely | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Georgia Toffolo Odds 6/4 or 40 per cent likely | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Tom Parker Bowles Odds 13/8 or 38.1 per cent likely | Getty Images Photo Sales

6 . Shona McGarty Odds 2/1 or 33.3 per cent likely | Getty Images Photo Sales