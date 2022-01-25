Heartfelt tributes paid after popular landlord of the Highlands pub in Bispham dies

Michael Hayes, who ran the Highlands Pub in Queen's Promenade, has died.

The announcement was made on the pub's Facebook page, alongside the news the premises would be temporarily closed "out of respect for Mike."

"We are sad to announce the passing of our dearly loved landlord Michael Hayes," a spokesman said.

Flowers were left at the pub following the news of Michael's death

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

"We will be shut until further notice out of respect for Mike."

The announcement sparked hundreds of tributes on social media, with many residents recounting their fond memories of Michael.

One resident wrote: "In total shock. Mike was a great part of the community, a lovely man.

"He will be missed by so many.

"Our thoughts are with all his family."

Another added: "We shared many happy times with Mike and loved his dry sense of humour.

"We are deeply saddened by the news. Our thoughts are with Mike’s family, friends and the fabulous staff at the Highlands.

"Mike was a Warrington lad who became a Bispham lad and loved living by the sea."

Flowers were also left on the front door of the pub following the news, where a sign read: "Closed due to a bereavement."