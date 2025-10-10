The coroner is set to examine the circumstances which led to the death of a popular 29-year-old who died at the scene of a crash in Lytham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Pritchard, from Thornton, was killed when his Mini John Cooper Works car crashed into a tree in Ballam Road at around 10pm on Wednesday, April 23.

Thomas was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle when it veered off Ballam Road and struck a tree before catching fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Pritchard, 29, from St Annes, died at the scene of the crash in Ballam Road, Lytham on Wednesday, April 23 | Lancashire Police

The driver of a second vehicle, a black Seat Ibiza, a 19-year-old man from St Annes, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Lancashire Police are investing the circumstance of the fatal crash.

Blackpool coroner Alan Wilson will hold a pre-inquest review to check if all evidence is available so can examine the circumstances surrounding the NHS worker’s death during an inquest.

The pre inquest review will be held at Blackpool Town Hall on October 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man in his 20s was killed in a crash in Lytham after his car smashed into a tree and burst into flames | National World

Paying tribute shortly after his death, his family said: “Tom was a helpful young man, with a high emotional intelligence who had his whole life ahead of him. Tom worked within NHS admin and was proud to be working in that role.

“He loved life and was on the verge of moving in with his long-time partner, a change he was really looking forward to making.

“He loved to go on long cycle rides and would drive any distance just for pleasure or to help a friend in need of assistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was caring and kind and made everyone feel important. He will be missed by us all.”

The driver of a second vehicle was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving | National World

Tom, who was a big fan of Minis, would have turned 30 on May 12 and the local Mini community paid a fitting tribute to their friend with a special ‘Mini-Meet’.

Sgt Laura Kendall of our Serious Collision Investigation Unit said shortly after the collision: “Our thoughts remain with Tom’s loved ones at this incredibly distressing time.

“We’re continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing for information or footage that could assist our enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you saw the vehicles in the moments before the collision, or have dashcam footage of Ballam Road, please do the responsible thing and get in touch.”

If you can help, call Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 1582 of April 23.

You can also email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on [email protected]