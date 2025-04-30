Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to a 29-year-old who died at the scene of a crash in Lytham last week.

Thomas Pritchard, from Thornton, was killed when his Mini John Cooper Works car crashed into a tree in Ballam Road at around 10pm on Wednesday, April 23.

Today, his loved ones paid heartbreaking tribute to the 29-year-old who worked for the NHS.

Thomas Pritchard, 29, from Thornton, died at the scene of the crash in Ballam Road, Lytham on Wednesday, April 23 | Lancashire Police

They said: “Tom was a helpful young man, with a high emotional intelligence who had his whole life ahead of him. Tom worked within NHS admin and was proud to be working in that role.

“He loved life and was on the verge of moving in with his long-time partner, a change he was really looking forward to making.

“He loved to go on long cycle rides and would drive any distance just for pleasure or to help a friend in need of assistance.

“He was caring and kind and made everyone feel important. He will be missed by us all.”

A man in his 20s was killed in a crash in Lytham after his car smashed into a tree and burst into flames | National World

Thomas was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle when it veered off Ballam Road and struck a tree before catching fire.

The driver of a second vehicle, a black Seat Ibiza, a 19-year-old man from St Annes, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Lancashire Police said enquiries into the fatal crash are ongoing.

The driver of a second vehicle was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving | National World

Sgt Laura Kendall of our Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Tom’s loved ones at this incredibly distressing time.

“We’re continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing for information or footage that could assist our enquiries.

“If you saw the vehicles in the moments before the collision, or have dashcam footage of Ballam Road, please do the responsible thing and get in touch.”

If you can help, call Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 1582 of April 23.

You can also email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on [email protected]