Heartache as Blackpool mum with cancer dies before dream wedding

Ash Smith and Michelle Jefferson Moore

Mum-of three Michelle Jefferson Moore, 40, of Park Road, was hoping to walk down the aisle with fiance Ash Smith in Blackpool this August.

She had been coping bravely after being told at the end of last year that she had terminal cancer.

Despite the terrible setback, she was looking forward to her special day with Ash this summer, with her children, Brooke, 19, Ellie-Mae, 16, and LJ (Lee Junior), 12 set to attend.

Wellwishers supported the couple and a crowdfunding appeal was set up to help make Michelle's wedding extra special and support her children.

But the family revealed the heartbreaking news of her death on Friday June 4, on social media.

Michelle's sister, Stefi Jefferson said on her Facebook page: "It’s with an extremely heavy heart that I’m even writing this status. Sadly Michelle Jefferson Moore was taken ill in hospital with an infection which turned out to be sepsis.

"Michelle sadly passed away at 4.30am this morning."

Stefi, 33, of Collyhurst Avenue, has been raising extra funds for the appeal by riding 100 miles along Blackpool prom in fancy dress with a friend.

She added: "Myself and Jodie Reynolds will be riding the remainder of the miles for Michelle's GoFundme Flamingos over the next two weeks so we can close Michelle's GoFund me page.

"I would like to thank every single donor that has contributed to this fund for your generosity and helping Michelle's mind be at ease knowing that there is security there for her children."

Michelle's funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on June 22.

The family are keen to help the children as their father also died, aged just 38 in 2019.

Michelle, who was affectionately called Bruno by many of her friends, had suffered for several years with chronic stomach pain before being diagnosed with cancer, which had spread from her gall bladder.

She told the Gazette earlier this year: "I can't thank everyone enough for helping out like this, not just our family and friends but complete strangers."

The fund has so far raised £20, 486