Hosting the popular ‘More Music Workday’ show, across Blackpool, Wyre and the Fylde coast, Chris can now be heard Monday to Fridays, between 10am and 3pm. The popular presenter began his career behind the mic at The Bay in Lancaster, before landing the Drivetime slot when the station was rebranded as Heart North Lancashire and South Cumbria. Chris has also been heard regularly at some of the UK’s biggest commercial stations, including Staffordshire’s Signal 1 and Yorkshire’s Pulse 1 Breakfast, as well as across the Wireless Group network.

Speaking about his new radio home, Chris said: "I’m really excited to be asked to be part of such a fantastic new station, and one that shares my passion for creating genuinely local, engaging radio.

‘"Lancashire is a patch I know very well, and I hope listeners will join me through their workday, to hear a bigger variety of music and hopefully have some fun along the way.’’

Heart Drive's Chris Kirk will now be hitting the airwaves from Blackpool Tower for Central Radio

Central Radio Station Director, Nathan Hill, added: "We’re thrilled to be adding to our fantastic schedule by getting Chris on board.

‘"He’s already a well known voice to listeners across Lancashire and the wider North West, and his signing adds to the wealth of broadcasting talent we already have at Central.

"Chris is an incredibly talented and innovative broadcaster, and I know he’ll be a great fit here, as we look ahead to a huge next few months, continuing to build our reputation as the local radio station of choice for our listeners across Blackpool and the Fylde coast.

Central Radio, which transmits from the top of Blackpool’s iconic Tower, is the new local DAB radio station for Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde, following its launch on September 1st

"The response to our new service has been overwhelming, with the buzz around what we’re offering to the local community there for all to see.

"We already boast a reputation for delivering quality, highly entertaining programming and information that listeners trust to accompany their day."

Chris will be joining UK commercial radio multi award-winning presenter Danny Matthews, who hosts the station’s flagship breakfast show, weekdays between 6am and 10am, the popular Dom Molloy at Drive, and North West listener favourite, Martin Emery.

The station recently launched a competition to offer one lucky listener and a friend the chance to win a holiday to Las Vegas, simply for downloading the Central Radio mobile app.

Central Radio can be found by rescanning your DAB+ radio, as well as via a dedicated mobile app, website, or by asking your home connected device or smart speaker to ‘Play Central Radio North West’.