Head shave for a headstone: Godmother's tribute to Blackpool woman, 20, who took her own life

Lauren Bicket, 20, struggled with her mental health from 13 years old, and was found dead at her North Shore home on May 10.

The 'kind-hearted' 20-year-old, who lived with mum Kirsty and sister Lucy, 16, was a keen fisherwoman and had become the first woman in Lancashire to hook an enormous 30lb carp.

She was buried at Carleton Crematorium on June 4, but her mum Kirsty Gregson and dad Jamie Bicket were unable to afford the costs of her funeral and headstone.

Linsey Smith from Layton shaved her head in a bid to raise enough money to buy a headstone for her goddaughter Lauren Bicket, who took her own life in May.

The £5,500 funeral was mostly funded by donations from generous Fylde coast residents, and now Lauren's godmother Linsey Smith, 43, from Layton, hopes to raise an additional £2,800 for a headstone for her grave.

Linsey, a mum of three who works as a support worker for people with autism and mental health conditions, said: "Lauren struggled with her mental health from around the age of 13, and when she died unexpectedly it was so difficult to find so much money.

"I wanted to do something to help the family with the costs of a headstone, so I shaved my head and I'm hoping we can get one for her with any money I raise.

"It would mean the world. It's somewhere for the whole family to go and grieve, to lay down flowers, to tell her we love her."

Lauren Bicket, 20, was a keen fisherwoman and had become the first woman in Lancashire to hook a 30lb carp.

Lauren's mum Kirsty shaved Linsey's head on Saturday, with little sister Lucy on hand with hugs of support.

Linsey has already raised £1,170 towards her £2,800 target, and donations can be made here.