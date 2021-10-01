Head shave and raffle at Blackpool's Sun Inn

The Sun Inn in South Shore, Blackpool

The Sun Inn, on Bolton Street, will see pensioner Norman Carlton having his head shaved for Macmillan Cancer Support and the North West Air Ambulance .

After this there will be a raffle, with a wide range of prizes on offer.

Members of the public are welcome to call in and support the events from 6pm onwards.