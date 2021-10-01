Head shave and raffle at Blackpool's Sun Inn
A South Shore pub is staging a sponsored head shave and raffle for two good causes this evening.
Friday, 1st October 2021, 5:58 pm
Friday, 1st October 2021, 5:58 pm
The Sun Inn, on Bolton Street, will see pensioner Norman Carlton having his head shaved for Macmillan Cancer Support and the North West Air Ambulance .
After this there will be a raffle, with a wide range of prizes on offer.
Members of the public are welcome to call in and support the events from 6pm onwards.
Prolific fundraiser Big Ryan Smith, who has staged many fundraisers in the town, is also supporting the event.