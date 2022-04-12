George Melling, who played for Blackpool FC, Morecambe, Altrincham, Leyland Town, Kendal and home team Coppull, died in the early hours of Monday morning (April 11), and tributes are continuing to come in.

Jilly Hayward: “Dear George, my heart is with you and Nicci and your precious family. With all of your loved ones & team mates”

Joanna Thompson: “Such sad news he was an incredible person and he will be sadly missed by all who [k]new him”

Rebecca Haddon: “Rip George. Went to school with him he was such a nice guy. My thoughts with his family and friends at this sad time. Taken way too young x”

Alison Daniel: “RIP. I only met him once and what a cheeky chappie my heartfelt condolences go out to his family”

Debbie Brown: “It was a pleasure to meet George at the Len Johnrose Trust ball. May he rest in peace and thoughts with his wife and family.”

The local football community also continued to share their condolences on social media.

Danny Caldecott: “Those that were fortunate or unfortunate to play with or against George Melling will tell you what brilliant man he was. On the pitch fearless, aggressive, honest & a true leader! Proud to have experienced both, absolute gentleman off it. Love to all his family & friends RIP.”

The Brig Cat: “RIP to George Melling. An absolute inspiration to so many. He will missed in the football community and was always welcomed at @BamberBridgeFC”

Morecambe FC: “Everybody at Morecambe Football Club is deeply saddened to learn about the passing of former player George Melling. Our thoughts are with George’s family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time. RIP George.”

Lancaster City FC: “Our condolences go out to George’s family. We are sending our love from everyone at Lancaster City FC”