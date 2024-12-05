A Blackpool ventriloquist and comedian who performed on stage with Laurel and Hardy at just 10 years old has died aged 82.

Mike Dennett performed at the legendary comedy duo's Christmas Party at the Nottingham Empire in 1952 and later told family it was the highlight of his career, which spanned seven decades.

He began his career in showbusiness at the age of seven and over the years also appeared on stage alongside the likes of Lulu, Matt Monro, Shirley Bassey, Tony Christie, Dorothy Squires, Bob Monkhouse and Engelbert Humperdinck.

Mike had been encouraged into the business by his mother Eva, who was a singer

Mike Dennett with Chic early in his career

He was fascinated by ventriloquists he saw in variety shows, such as Peter Brough and Archie Andrews, and was determined to become one too.

He made his first dummy while still at primary school and was guided and mentored by renowned ventriloquist Neville King.

Mike would later recall, “He gave me a script. “It was stupid lines like, they call me Isiah because one eye’s ‘igher than the other.”

Long a familiar and popular performer at a variety of venues in Blackpool, Mike has been honoured in an exhibition at the resort's Showtown museum, with one of his show posters featured alongside performers including Paul O'Grady as Lily Savage.

Mike Dennett and Chic

He appeared on TV shows including ITV talent show New Faces in the 1970s and Guys and Dolls in the 1980s, as well as a BBC documentary on ventriloquism.

Nottingham-born Mike lived in Blackpool for 41 years as well as performing there for 50 years, most notably with his dummy Chic, pronounced "chick", until he retired at 78 due to ill health.

He had four children from his first marriage and three sons from his marriage to Blackpool singer Darci Silver, whom he met when Darci was singing in the Eric Delaney band at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, along with eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Over the course of his career he performed at many charity gigs, raising money for a range of different causes.

Mike Dennett and Chic

Back in 2005, Mike made a heartfelt appeal in The Gazette to be reunited with Chic after the dummy went missing following a gig in the resort.

At the time he had had Chic for 48 years and said: “It’s like losing a family member. I’ve been borrowing a different dummy and it just hasn’t been the same.

“Chic is the only dummy I have because the act is more of a comedy act than a straight ventriloquist act.”

Chic invariably came in for quite a bit of ‘punishment’ in Mike’s act, which led to him being marked down by all but one judge on TV’s New Faces in the 70s and as the ventriloquist confirmed when the dummy went missing three decades later.

Mike Dennett and Chic

“He won’t be all in one piece,” Mike told The Gazette. “Chic’s arm will be separate in the case because during the show I rip it off and then pack it separately at the end of the night to reattach later.

“He also has a dent in his head from where he headbutts me every night.”

The Gazette once said in a review: “Mike Dennett, with his sidekick Chic, has been one of the most popular draws on the local scene for years thanks to his somewhat politically dubious stand-up comedy and knock-down ventriloquism. This act is not kids' stuff - despite curbing his language when near children at garden parties - but Mike's (or more accurately Chic's) irreverent slant on life can usually reach even the most pious of audience members.”

Mike’s funeral will take place at Carlton Crematorium on Friday, December 20 at 11am, followed by a celebration of his life at the Hotel and Apartments Club in Coronation Street, Blackpool, where he was a regular performer.

His family have said they are also planning a fundraising celebration of his life to raise funds for Trinity Hospice, which cared for him in his final days.

The family said in a statement: “Mike’s quick wit and infectious humour left a lasting impression on everyone who had the pleasure of seeing him perform alongside his longtime partner, Chic, over the course of a remarkable seven-decade career. “Beyond the stage, Mike was even more beloved: he was known for his kindness, authenticity, and unwavering devotion to his family. His selflessness and love will be missed by all who knew him.”

Mike's act is featured on display at Showtown, Blackpool.

Day Mike performed with Laurel and Hardy

Some years ago, as the last surviving UK artiste to have appeared with Laurel and Hardy, Mike recalled in an interview that landmark appearance, which happened after comedian Harry Worth, who was supposed to be on the bill, was taken ill.

The drummer in the theatre band - a musician who lodged with Mike’s parents - said he knew exactly who could step into his shoes and immediately put forward the child prodigy’s name.

Mike joined a packed and diverse show - and one with more than its share of animal acts – with a bill which included Derrick Rosaire’s Wonder Horse, Betty Kaye’s Pekinese Pets and Bob Bemand’s Pigeons.

Speaking in 2017, Mike said: “It remains the highlight of my career, but the problem is, no one believes me.

“I was quite nervous but they were so nice. They took me into their dressing room. Ollie said, ‘my name is Oliver Hardy and this is my friend Stan Laurel’.

"I watched them getting made up and they introduced me on stage. Stan had an elastic band round his head - that’s how he made his hair stand-up. That’s how he did it.

“It went very well, probably because of my age. Oliver Hardy appeared to take me off stage and said, ‘ladies and gentleman, one day this young man’s name will be up in lights.

“As it is, you’ll probably find it in chalk on some hill somewhere.”