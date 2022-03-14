Fylde Council is consulting with residents regarding proposals to set up such representative bodies or possibly even a joint one – covering those areas, as well as several boundary changes between existing parishes as part of a community governance review.

Town and parish councils are examples of neighbourhood or community governance and are the first level of local government.

They empower communities by giving them a democratic voice and a structure for taking community action, as well as by providing some local services.

Lytham and its neighbour Ansdell are the only two Fylde areas without parish councils

Coun Karen Buckley, leader of Fylde Council, said: “The only areas in our borough without a town or parish council are Ansdell and Lytham.

"Parish councils are the authority closest to the people and can be a strong voice for the community.

"The consultation seeks views on whether Lytham and Ansdell should be parished and, if so, whether each should have their own parish or be joined together.

"The remainder of the review considers boundaries between councils and whether they should change.

"Amending these to align with substantial physical and geographical features will create strong, clearly defined boundaries, and clear up anomalies such as small groups of buildings being split between two parish councils.”

Along with the parish councils questions, the proposals for consultation under the review are boundary changes between Bryning with Warton and Ribby with Wrea; Bryning with Warton and Westby with Plumptons; Elswick and Little Eccleston with Larbreck; Ribby with Wrea and Westby with Plumptons and Westby with Plumptons and the presently unparished area.