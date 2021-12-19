Have you seen missing Blackpool teenager Shay Iles?
Police are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of 15-year-old Shay Iles, who is missing from an address in Blackpool.
Shay was last seen in the Blackpool area yesterday, on Saturday December 18.
She is described as 5ft 8in tall, with dark black and brown hair.
When she was last seen, she was wearing a black puffer jacket with a fur hood, a white jumper, blue jeans and black trainers.
She was also carrying a white handbag with a gold chain.
A police spokesman said: "We are now concerned for Shay's welfare and are appealing for your help to find her."
If you have seen Shay or have any information, call police on 101 quoting log reference LC-20211218-1669.
