Harry the Hound’s Kids Club set to return to Blackpool Houndshill Shopping Centre

The event will return to Houndshill this weekend

A popular children’s event at Blackpool’s Houndshill shopping centre is set to return this weekend.

Harry the Hound’s Kids Club event will take place on Saturday from 1pm until 3pm.

Events have been held online during the pandemic but will finally return to the resort

A spokesman for the Houndshill said: “Our mischievous mascot will be hosting a number of fun activities for the kids in the shopping centre. We’ll be crafting bee-oootiful crafts including make-and-take bee puppets and drinking straws.

“It’s free for all children to join in the fun and no booking is required before the event starts.