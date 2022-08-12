Harbour staff on strike over unequal pay to rally at Marton Institute

The staff, employed by private contractor OCS, are currently on strike as they fight for the same sick pay and annual leave as the NHS staff they work alongside.
They will rally at the Institute, in Oxford Square just off Waterloo Road, at 11am on Saturday, August 20.
They said: “Our employer OCS doesn’t treat us the same as other staff doing the same job. This means we don’t get paid sick pay or the same annual leave. And we don’t get the same rate for nights or weekends. We are struggling to pay the bills.
"We are on strike to win the treatment we deserve. We are not asking for much, just the same as our colleagues.”