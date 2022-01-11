Hambleton man goes undercover as fake social media star in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! camp

David Subritzky on his first bushtucker trial

David Subritzky effortlessly blended in with the various B-listers in this year’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Australia as star Instagram influencer.

Little did the other contestants know that the social media phenomenon, known as ‘The David’, did not exist - and is in fact a nightclub host hailing all the way from humble Hambleton.

The 26-year-old was enlisted by producers to take part in the show as a hidden fake celeb alongside Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm, TOWIE star Joey Essex, Miss Universe Australia Maria Thattil, and others.

TV chef Poh Ling Yeow was given the task of convincing her campmates that David was the real deal in order to win food for her team.

His true identity was revealed on the show on Sunday, and was met with mixed reactions from the celebs.

Beau Ryan, a former professional rugby league footballer, said: “I’m in shock. I feel like I’m the only person down there spinning out about it.

"Everyone’s like, Whoa! Whoa! and I’m just like, just think about everything that’s transpired over the last week, and none of it’s true. Is his name even David? Is it? I’m like, what the hell’s going on?”

David was born in Blackpool and attended St Aidans School in Preesall before moving to the Australian Gold Coast with his family in 2012. He is no stranger to reality TV, as his older sister Layla appeared on Big Brother Australia in 2012.