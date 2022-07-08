The Bob Williamson Park was the venue for the crowning of new rose queen Niamh Potter, aged 11.

Organisers of the event were delighted with the number of entries for the scarecrow competition, based on events during Queen Elizabeth’s reign, while the 'Village Bake Off' saw some very tasty cakes displayed in the main marquee for judging. Uner-10s and under-eights Invitational football tournaments also provided plenty of excitement.

Staffs and parents of Hambleton Primary Academy, which Niamh attends, looked after the busy tombola stall and Hambleton Gala chairman Graham Potter said they were grateful for all the support from the local community, organisations and businesses.

"After a two-wait it was a real day to remember,” he said. “It was amazing to see so many happy and smiling faces on the gala field and around the procession”

New committee members are always welcome and anyone interested should attend the annual meeting, to be held at Hambleton Sports and Social Club events room on Tuesday, September 20 at 7.45pm.

A colourful procession The traditional procession through the street of the village was a colourful affair

Remembering Olivia Pupils of Hambleton Primary Academy walking in the procession remember classmate Olivia Dempsey, who died of a brain tumour last year, aged seven.

Stepping out for Gala day The Highbury Morris Dancers from Fleetwood were among those providing the entertainment

All the fun of the fair There was fun galore to be had on the gala field all afternoon