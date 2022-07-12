They tied the knot on July 12 1952 in Doncaster.

They met at dance in Bridlington when Joan was on holiday and Ray was post-army working on a farm before he went back to university.

Joan then became a teacher and Ray studied to be an architect.

Ray and Joan Swift on their wedding day in 1952

During her teaching career, Joan, who’s 96, taught seven-year-olds at Revoe Primary School in Blackpool and recalled how wonderful it was to teach that particular age group.

At the age of 14, Ray, who is now 94, told his dad that he wanted to be an architect. He was told to get a proper job but pursued his dream and enjoyed a successful career with his own business in Preston. He was responsible for the design of many buildings across the Fylde Coast as well as schools and shoe shops.

They still vividly remember their wedding day. They were married at 9.30am so that they could travel to Liverpool later in the day to catch the ferry to the Isle of Man for their honeymoon.

Ray said: “We had our best man with us as well – although he went off on his own when we got there!”

Ray and Joan Swift, who have been married for 70 years

To celebrate their anniversary, family and friends joined them for a party a few weeks ago, a little early to coincide with family visiting from America.

They included one of their three daughters who lives in Florida and calls her parents every single morning on her way to work.

Joan said: “We have a wonderful family, three daughters, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.”

The couple are keen watercolour painters and still enjoy looking after their home themselves. Grandson David Gregory explained how Ray still mows the lawns and drives and how Joan recently became fluent in Spanish.