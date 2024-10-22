Half term Halloween fun: 13 wonderful pics at the Pick a Pumpkin with the Alpacas event at Lowland Farm

By Emma Downey
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 11:02 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2024, 12:13 BST

What’s better than pumpkin picking? Pumpkin picking with alpacas!

Many families have treated themselves to some half term Halloween fun at Lowlands Farm on Peel Road in Blackpool.

Take a look at 13 wonderful pics at the Pick a Pumpkin with the Alpacas event at Lowland Farm.

Violet Jones with alpacas George and Bryn.

1. Pick a Pumpkin with the alpacas event at Lowland Farm

Violet Jones with alpacas George and Bryn. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Hannah Strickland, left, with 10-month-old Grace, centre, and Emma Beard with Ava, eight, enjoy half term Halloween fun at the Pick a Pumpkin with the alpacas event at Lowland Farm in Blackpool.

2. Pick a Pumpkin with the alpacas event at Lowland Farm

Hannah Strickland, left, with 10-month-old Grace, centre, and Emma Beard with Ava, eight, enjoy half term Halloween fun at the Pick a Pumpkin with the alpacas event at Lowland Farm in Blackpool. Photo: Michelle Adamson

10-month-old Grace Strickland enjoys her first Halloween at half term Halloween fun at the Pick a Pumpkin with the alpacas event at Lowland Farm, Blackpool.

3. Pick a Pumpkin with the alpacas event at Lowland Farm

10-month-old Grace Strickland enjoys her first Halloween at half term Halloween fun at the Pick a Pumpkin with the alpacas event at Lowland Farm, Blackpool. Photo: Michelle Adamson

A multicoloured horse!

4. Pick a Pumpkin with the alpacas event at Lowland Farm

A multicoloured horse! Photo: Michelle Adamson

Half term Halloween fun at the Pick a Pumpkin with the alpacas event at Lowland Farm, Blackpool.

5. Pick a Pumpkin with the alpacas event at Lowland Farm

Half term Halloween fun at the Pick a Pumpkin with the alpacas event at Lowland Farm, Blackpool. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Pick the correct pumpkin is no small feat.

6. Pick a Pumpkin with the alpacas event at Lowland Farm

Pick the correct pumpkin is no small feat. Photo: Michelle Adamson

