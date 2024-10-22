Many families have treated themselves to some half term Halloween fun at Lowlands Farm on Peel Road in Blackpool.
Take a look at 13 wonderful pics at the Pick a Pumpkin with the Alpacas event at Lowland Farm.
1. Pick a Pumpkin with the alpacas event at Lowland Farm
Violet Jones with alpacas George and Bryn. Photo: Michelle Adamson
2. Pick a Pumpkin with the alpacas event at Lowland Farm
Hannah Strickland, left, with 10-month-old Grace, centre, and Emma Beard with Ava, eight, enjoy half term Halloween fun at the Pick a Pumpkin with the alpacas event at Lowland Farm in Blackpool. Photo: Michelle Adamson
3. Pick a Pumpkin with the alpacas event at Lowland Farm
10-month-old Grace Strickland enjoys her first Halloween at half term Halloween fun at the Pick a Pumpkin with the alpacas event at Lowland Farm, Blackpool. Photo: Michelle Adamson
4. Pick a Pumpkin with the alpacas event at Lowland Farm
A multicoloured horse! Photo: Michelle Adamson
5. Pick a Pumpkin with the alpacas event at Lowland Farm
Half term Halloween fun at the Pick a Pumpkin with the alpacas event at Lowland Farm, Blackpool. Photo: Michelle Adamson
6. Pick a Pumpkin with the alpacas event at Lowland Farm
Pick the correct pumpkin is no small feat. Photo: Michelle Adamson
