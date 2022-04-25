Hairless sphynx that was 'used as breeding machine' is rescued by Blackpool cat sanctuary

Koko, 11, and her nine-year-old son Nim arrived at Fylde Coast Cats, on Newhouse Road, in a terrible condition earlier this month.

The elderly female, who had been rescued from a breeder in the North East, is believed to have given birth to at least 70 kittens in her lifetime, earning her former owner up to £140,000, as sphynx kittens can sell for up to £2,000 each.

Fylde Coast Cats founder Kim Millard said: “We think Koko has been used as a breeding machine. She’s got a great big pouch, and when she sits down the skin folds over her back feet. They will have been making between £1,000 and £2,000 per kitten – multiply that by 70 and you've bought a house.”

Sphynx cats Nim and Coco who have been rescued by Fylde Coast Cats. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Both cats came to the sanctuary ‘grubby and dirty’ and suffering from feline calicivirus, a highly contagious virus that causes breathing problems and oral disease. Nim was found with bloody gums, and had to undergo a full tooth extraction.

Kim said: “His gums were open and bleeding, and he’s got a massive pit in his tongue from ulceration.

"Obviously the breeder has used and abused them. Nim in particular is in a bad way. He’s extremely thin and can’t really eat because of the pain in his mouth. They’re desperate for attention all the time. They’ve obviously not had a very nice life.

"They’ve both got early kidney disease, which is quite common in sphynxes, and indicative of bad breeding.

“It has been expensive working towards getting them right. Between them, it’s cost us between £1,500 and £2,000.”

Because of their poor health, and other problems associated with the sphynx breed including heart disease and skin infections, Kim said it was unlikely Koko and Nim will be rehomed.

But she remains hopeful that an experienced owner will be able to provide them with palliative care for the little time they have left.

She said: “These cats have been bred for money. They haven’t been screened for heart or kidney issues. If you’ve got a sphynx, chances are it will die of a heart condition or kidney failure.

“I’ve had a couple of sphynxes of my own, so I have experience with them. They’re interesting creatures; they’re more like dogs in a lot of ways. They’re extremely needy and love attention.

“The problem is that people take them on without doing proper research.

"You have to bathe them. They’ve got very sensitive skin, they get cold very easily, they can’t go out, they get sunburned very easily. People think they’re interesting things and go out and buy them - it’s a bit of a fad - but they’re hard work. They’re like the French bulldogs of the cat world.”