Tyson Fury has told his wife Paris that she is a 'lucky lady’ and joked his brother Tommy is an ‘ugly b******’ after he was named the world's sexiest sportsman.

Beating the likes of Anthony Joshua and Cristiano Ronaldo to the top spot, the Morecambe dad of seven was given the top spot in the list compiled by Illicitencounters.com which asked 2,000 UK-based women to rate 30 male sports stars on a scale from 1-10 in regard to their 'sexiness'.

Speaking in a video on Instagram, the 35-year-old said: 'Paris, just a quick one. I've just been voted the sexiest sports man alive for the first time.

'Beat Ronaldo, pipped him at the post. Get up there! You're married to the sexiest sportsman alive according to 2,000 women.'

The heavyweight world champion then winked at the camera before adding, 'you lucky lady'.

Addressing his brother Tommy who was placed number 13 on the list, he added: “So now I've got bragging rights in the family.

"Tommy you ugly b****** if you're watching! Number 13!

"I just want to say a big shout out to everyone who has supported me, all my friends and family for this moment, [it's] very, very special. Sexiest sportsman alive, never say never people, always believe in yourself.”

In trademark fashion, Fury then launched into a speech on the benefits of being "fat and bald".

Fury's fellow boxing compatriot Anthony Joshua took second spot.

Others who made the cute included Irish UFC star Conor McGregor in tenth place, ninth was Argentina and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi and in eighth was Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy.

Finishing in seventh and sixth were ManchesterCity team-mates Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland above Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo.