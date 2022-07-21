The concert at AKS school in aid of Fight Bladder Cancer and Colostomy UK featured the Lytham-based Guardian Concert Band and was organised by trombonist Colin O’Sullivan, himself a bladder cancer patient.

It featured film music and ‘dinosaurs’ even made a guest appearance during the theme from Jurassic Park, with other pieces including Out of Africa, Skyfall, Mary Poppins, Theme from The Godfather and Les Miserables.

More than 100 people attended and it raised a total of £2,216.94, to be equally shared between the charities. A raffle with prizes donated by local business helped boost the funds.

The Guardian Band on stage at the concert

Colin said: “I’m immensely proud and grateful to my colleagues in the Guardian Concert Band who supported me in putting on the recent concert. The money raised will be shared equally with both Fight Bladder Cancer and Colostomy UK.

"Not only did we raise funds, but we were able to raise the profile of bladder cancer and life with stomas.”

Colin, 64, from St Annes, says he was “absolutely floored” when told by doctors two years ago his muscle-invasive bladder cancer could not be treated with chemo or radiotherapy.

He was left with two stomas after the surgery which was the only option for him._

Colin O'Sullivan

Now, he wants to help make a difference for other patients and break the stigma behind topics perceived by many as embarrassing.

“Given all the publicity and promotion some other cancer charities receive, I was so surprised at how little I'd been aware of bladder cancer,” he added.

“It is crucially important that people are aware that it is never normal to see any blood in wee or poo and if you do then ‘don’t delay, get checked today’ - the earlier symptoms are diagnosed, the better the outcome. Even if it does turn out to be more sinister. It’s amazing the help that’s now available.