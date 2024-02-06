Greg's Garden Hub has reopened at Lytham Hall in time for snowdrop season. Main image: Brooks-Carter Photography, Inset: Dan Martino

The Leafy Lytham shop has opened for the 2024 season - and has a full range of spring plants to help you get some colour in your garden.

The re-launch coincides with the start of snowdrop season at Lytham Hall, making it a good chance to enjoy a walk around the grounds while you're there.

When is Leafy Lytham Garden Hub open?

The garden hub at Lytham Hall is open 7 days a week, from 10:30am - 4:30pm. There is plenty of car parking spaces, a cafe, and the staff are always on hand with friendly gardening advice.

Greg Anderton in his Leafy Lytham Garden Hub. Credit: Brooks-Carter Photography

When are the Snowdrop Walks at Lytham Hall?

The snowdrop walks are back and running all the way through this month until Sunday, February 25.

Some nine million of the blooms which offer the first sign of spring make for a dramatically picturesque show in the Hall’s parkland in what is recognised as the most impressive display in the North West.

Six-year-old Lara Dunn admires the snowdrops at Lytham Hall.

How much does it cost for the Snowdrop Walks?