Greene King release statement on the future of Fleetwood's Mount Hotel
The pub, on The Esplanade, has been closed following a fire in a top storey flat of the Victorian property in May this year.
A lack of apparent activity at the building led some residents to fear the whole black, both the pub and the aprtments above it, would be demolished.
But a spokesperson for the Mount Hotel said: “The Mount Hotel is temporarily closed while we await reinstatement works to be carried out to the accommodation above.
"Once these works are underway we will be able to share more information on timescales for the reopening of the Mount Hotel.”
Green King said the accommodation above the hotel was owned by a separate entity but the pub chain have been made aware that works will commence in the new year.