Greene King release statement on the future of Fleetwood's Mount Hotel

Pub chain Greene King says it plans to reopen popular Fleetwood pub the Mount Hotel, following rumours about its future.

The pub, on The Esplanade, has been closed following a fire in a top storey flat of the Victorian property in May this year.

A lack of apparent activity at the building led some residents to fear the whole black, both the pub and the aprtments above it, would be demolished.

But a spokesperson for the Mount Hotel said: “The Mount Hotel is temporarily closed while we await reinstatement works to be carried out to the accommodation above.

Fleetwood Mount Hotel has been shut for months following a blaze in one of the flats above

"Once these works are underway we will be able to share more information on timescales for the reopening of the Mount Hotel.”