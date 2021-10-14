Green Flag Award for Fleetwood's Mount Gardens

Fleetwood's Mount Gardens and Pavilion

The Mount Pavilion and Grade II listed gardens joins Wyre’s other Green Flag status parks, including Fleetwood’s Memorial Park, Poulton's Vicarage Park and Hawthorne Park and Wyre Estuary Country Park in Thornton.

The Green Flag Awards scheme is run by leading environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy who also run the Blue Flag/Seaside Awards for beaches. They recognise well managed parks and quality open spaces which serve the local community.

This international award is a sign to the public that Wyre’s parks boasts the highest possible environmental standards, are beautifully maintained and have excellent visitor facilities.

Coun Simon Bridge, Street Scene, Parks and Open Spaces Portfolio Holder at Wyre Council, said: “We are very proud to win another Green Flag Award. It provides us with the chance to showcase our parks and allows everyone to celebrate these beautiful spots in Wyre.

“It is terrific to see The Mount Gardens awarded Green Flag status following its first time entry to the awards this year. This is a testament to the incredible restoration that has recently been completed, reviving the Pavilion and enhancing the garden’s natural beauty as well as creating more places for people to enjoy the outdoors with the new playground and rose gardens.

“We are lucky to have some beautiful green open spaces on our doorstep and we will continue to invest in these and our parks. We know how important these areas are to our local community and it is wonderful to add another Green Flag park that helps to support people to live healthy lives in Wyre.

“I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making The Mount Gardens worthy of a Green Flag Award including Wyre Council’s officers and volunteers.”

The extensive restoration of The Mount Pavilion and gardens was funded through a generous personal donation of £1m from Mrs Doreen Lofthouse and the £2m grant by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and The National Lottery Community Fund and was completed this year.