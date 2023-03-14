The founder-member of top pop band The Hollies who appeared as part of Crosby Stills Nash and Young at Woodstock, has been announced as the headliner for The British Country Music Festival at the Winter Gardens in September.

Nash the music legend

Nash, now 81, has twice been inducted into the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame and was awarded the Legendary Spirit of Americana Free Speech in Music award at Americana Fest in Nashville and the Lifetime Achievement Award at the UK Americana Awards in 2017.

Graham Nash

His best known songs include Teach Your Children and Our House, while his song Military Madness features in its opening line a reference to his birth in Blackpool. That was at a South Shore hotel, after his mother Mary had been evacuated from Salford, where he was raised and met fellow Hollies founder-member Allan Clarke.

Marina Blore, co-promoter of The British Country Music Festival said: “This will be the first time that Graham Nash has performed in Blackpool as a solo artist. The last time was a member of The Hollies in 1967.

“Our festival celebrates UK song writing talent in country, Americana and all its sub-genres. The North West is known globally as the birthplace of some of the greatest songwriters the world has known. Graham is one such legend and it is an honour to welcome him back to Blackpool to pay homage to him on home ground.”

Other acts on the bill and how to get tickets

Now in its fourth year, the Festival continues to favour homegrown headliners, while providing a platform for UK grass roots artists to attract new fans, and in some cases move from support stages to main stage slots in subsequent years.

Friday night headliner is Irish-born country singer Donna Taggart while other acts to feature include Robbie Cavanagh, New Zealand’s Kylie Price and Mercury Prize nominee and John Bramwell with his new band The Full Harmonic Convergence. Sunday’s headliner is to be announced.

The Festival, from September 1 to 3, will feature more than 100 acts on four stages and Empress Ballroom performers will include Megan McKenna, Simeon Hammond Dallas, Jade Helliwell and The Dunwells.