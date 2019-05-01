Grade II listing for St Annes Promenade’s Victorian fountain

A landmark feature of Fylde’s seafront has been awarded ‘listed’ status by Historic England.

The spray fountain in St Annes Promenade Gardens, which dates back to around 1898, has been awarded Grade II status – to the delight of Lytham St Annes Civic Society and the Promenade Gardens Friends.

Historic England says the three-tiered structure is ‘a good example of the work of Walter MacFarlane and Company, one of the best-known suppliers of cast-iron structures in the world.’

Its citation adds that it merits listed status “for its richly-detailed decoration and well-proportioned composition, which survive well”, adding that the fountain also has “a strong visual and functional relationship with the other ornamental listed structures nearby in the gardens, in particular the drinking fountain by the same foundry”.

The Gardens, which were constructed over several years after the introduction of the St Annes Improvement Act of 1896 by the then council, contains five structures which are already listed, including a bandstand, octagonal pavilion and two shelters, also thought to be by Glasgow-based MacFarlane’s.

Promenade Gardens Friends chairman Ian Roberts said: “Our thanks to Historic England for achieving this recognition for a much-admired feature on our lovely Promenade.

“The fountain is a real gem with its richly-detailed decoration.”

Lytham St Annes Civic Society chairman Marion Coupe said: “I am delighted the spray fountain has been awarded this listed status.

“The Promenade Gardens retain their traditional appeal and the historic structures within them add a lot of charm.

“I’m surprised the fountain was not listed previously.”