GP patient survey 2023: The best doctor's surgeries in Blackpool to book an appointment

The latest annual GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHSEngland, surveyed 760,000 people between January and April 2023. It asked what they thought about their local GP surgery, including their experiences of booking an appointment.
By Emma Downey
Published 31st Jul 2023, 14:07 BST

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience of booking an appointment as good. Take a look at the 7 best Blackpool surgeries when trying to book an appointment as voted by you.

GP patient survey 2023: The best doctor's surgeries in Blackpool to book an appointment according to you

1. 7 of the best GP surgeries in Blackpool to book an appointment by patients

GP patient survey 2023: The best doctor's surgeries in Blackpool to book an appointment according to you Photo: Adobe

204 St Anne's Road, Blackpool, FY4 2EF, 52% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good

2. Arnold Medical Centre

204 St Anne's Road, Blackpool, FY4 2EF, 52% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good Photo: Google

25 S King St, Blackpool, FY1 4NF, 38% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good

3. South King Street Medical Centre

25 S King St, Blackpool, FY1 4NF, 38% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good Photo: Google

150-158 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9ES, 37% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good

4. Marton Medical Practice

150-158 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9ES, 37% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good Photo: Google

First Floor, South Shore Primary Care Centre, Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1TJ, 33% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good

5. Highfield Surgery

First Floor, South Shore Primary Care Centre, Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1TJ, 33% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good Photo: Google

200 Kingscote Drive, Layton, Blackpool, FY3 7EN, 25% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good

6. Layton Medical Centre 200 Kingscote Dr, Layton, Blackpool FY3 7EN

200 Kingscote Drive, Layton, Blackpool, FY3 7EN, 25% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good Photo: Google

First Floor, South Shore Primary Care Centre, 575 Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1TJ, 21% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good

7. Stonyhill Medical Pratice

First Floor, South Shore Primary Care Centre, 575 Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1TJ, 21% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good Photo: Google

118 Adelaide Street, Blackpool, FY1 4LN, , 20% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good

8. Adelaide Street Family Practice

118 Adelaide Street, Blackpool, FY1 4LN, , 20% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good Photo: Google

