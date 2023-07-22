Patient satisfaction with GP surgeries has hit a new low in the past year across England, results of an official NHS survey show.
The latest annual GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, surveyed 760,000 people between January and April 2023. It asked what they thought about their local GP surgery, including their experiences of booking an appointment. More than a quarter of people rated their experience of booking an appointment as poor, the highest proportion in six years.
Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience of booking an appointment as good or poor.Take a look at the 9 best and worst Blackpool surgeries when trying to book an appointment as voted by you.
1. GP Patient Survey 2023
2. St Paul's Medical Centre
St Paul's Medical Centre, Dickson Road, Blackpool, 18% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good, while 12% rated their experience as poor Photo: Google
3. South King Street Medical Centre
South King Street Medical Centre, 25 South King Street, 38% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good, while 9% rated their experience as poor Photo: Google
4. Adelaide Street Family Practice
Adelaide Street,18 Adelaide Street, 20% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good, while 15% rated their experience as poor Photo: Google
5. Highfield Surgery
Highfield Surgery, South Shore Primary Care Centre, Lytham Road, FY4 1TJ, 33% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good, while 6% rated their experience as poor Photo: Google
6. Arnold Medical Centre
Arnold Medical Centre, 204 St Anne's Road, Blackpool, 52% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good, while 1% rated their experience as poor Photo: Google
7. Stonyhill Medical Pratice
Stonyhill, South Shore Primary Care Centre, 575 Lytham Road, 21% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good, while 8% rated their experience as poor Photo: Google
8. Abbey-Dale
Abbey-Dale, 50 Common Edge Road, Blackpool, 22% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good, while 9% rated their experience as poor Photo: Google