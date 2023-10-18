The Good Hotel Guide has revealed the winners of its prestigious 12 César Awards 2024.

What is the Good Hotel Guide?

Established in 1978, the Good Hotel Guide features more than 700 hotels, inns, B&Bs and guesthouses, with 73 new entries this year.

As well as publishing a full guide, the Good Hotel Guide (GHG) also names the César Awards winners and awards Editor’s Choice certificates to properties, selected by the GHG editorial team based on reports from readers, in the following categories: Restaurants with Rooms, Foodie, Hotels with a View, Budget-friendly, Romantic, Wedding, Historic, Walking, Family, Golf, Spa, Fishing, Seaside, Country House, Dog-friendly, Cities & Towns, Gardens, Eco, Pubs with Rooms and B&Bs.

Lancashire's The Inn at Whitewell received the 'Best pub with rooms' award.

The only truly independent hotel guide in the UK, The Good Hotel Guide does not accept payment for inclusion and the inspectors do not accept free hospitality for their anonymous hotel visits.

What are the César Awards 2024?

Announced annually, the Césars (inspired by Swiss hotelier César Ritz) comprise a collection of outstanding hotels, inns and B&Bs throughout Britain & Ireland that are recommended by readers and backed by professional inspection.

Are any of the César winners from Lancashire?

Room 5 at the The Inn at Whitewell is a Riverside room.

The Inn at Whitewell in the Forest of Bowland, Clitheroe picked up the top accolade for Best Pub with Rooms.

A 16th Century former coaching inn, the hotel is set above the River Hodder with rooms, all of which are dog friendly, overlooking the open countryside with the fells in the distance.

When booking a room at The Inn at Whitewell, guests can choose from 10 Riverside rooms, eight Front Of House rooms, four Coach House rooms, two Kitchen Gardens rooms and one luxury suite.

The ‘Best Pub with Rooms’ was a national award with the only other north west hotel to feature being the Hazel Bank in Cumbria which one the regional ‘Best Hotel in the North of England’ Award.

Room 12 is a Front of House room.

What has the César winning Lancashire hotel said?

Charles Bowman, owner of The Inn at Whitewell, said: “The Good Hotel Guide Cesar Award, it really does not get better than that! Being a small independent 16th century coaching inn based deep in rural Lancashire can sometimes feel “not cool”. Receiving this award reminds us that the joy of an old coaching inn still has some relevance in 2023.”

Which other Lancashire hotels feature in the Good Hotel Guide?

The Cartford Inn: Despite its rustic-sounding name, the occasional brick or timber feature and 1960s bamboo hanging chair, themed riverside suites at this gastropub-with-rooms, art gallery and deli, are bold and contemporary, while menus are modern and eclectic.

Number One St Luke’s: This stylish South Shore B&B has a boutique-hotel feel with treats and state-of-the-art music systems in bedrooms.

The Midland: A ‘superbly positioned Art Deco wonder’, the former railway hotel overlooking the sand flats of Morecambe Bay was restored to its iconic glory by the English Lakes group.

Who are the 12 César winners?

Best country hotel: The Retreat at Elcot Park, Newbury, BerkshireA fraction of the price of many traditional country-house hotels, The Retreat at Elcot Park offers bedrooms with a modern English feel, a pool, a spa and an overall relaxed, fun air. Yu, the pan-Asian restaurant is not to be missed.

Best city hotel: The Rookery, Clerkenwell, London

Spot Bagheera the cat snoozing by the fire and enjoy rooms with mahogany panelling in this homage to yesteryear that’s hidden down a narrow lane near Smithfield market. Expect modern touches too, such as 24-hour room service.

Best B&B: Dorset House, Lyme Regis, Dorset

Lyn and Jason Martin describe their B&B as ‘breakfast with rooms’ and given the morning menu (think honey-baked figs with rose-scented ricotta) it’s obvious why at this Georgian house with smart and uncluttered rooms.

Best pub with rooms: The Inn at Whitewell, LancashireOn the River Hodder, in the Forest of Bowland, this manor house comes with flagged floors, open fires, impressive food from chef Jamie Cadman and a cheery welcome from third-generation members of the Bowman family.

Best Hotel in the South of England: Boys Hall, Willesborough, Kent

Kirstie and Brad Lomas opened the doors of this 17th-century manor and Grade II listed building in 2023, where the bedrooms are better than in many top hotels. Food is a highlight, with traditional dishes served differently.

Best Hotel in the South West of England: Plumber Manor, Dorset

A country-house hotel with a heart, Plumber Manor is run by the Prideaux-Brunes, who treat their guests as family. Richard and his wife Alison host, while brother Brian cooks. Traditional interiors are filled with antiques and artwork.

Best Hotel East Anglia: The Harper, Langham, Norfolk

Former home of Langham Glass, The Harper has glass animals in reception and stained-glass windows in public rooms. Relaxed and refined, it has artfully mismatched furniture, rustic-chic bedrooms and complimentary cocktails.

Best Hotel Midlands: The Olive Branch & Beech House, Clipsham, Rutland

A trio of farm labourers’ cottages house a gastro pub, a shop and a wine store. Rooms are over the road in Beech House and are food-themed. Choose Berry for its gardens and autumnal colours or Double Cream for its antique bed.

Best Hotel in the North of England: Hazel Bank, Borrowdale, Cumbria

Fantastic food, good wine, stylish bedrooms and Lake District walks from the doorstep mean Hazel Bank ticks all the right boxes for a country-house hotel. Bedrooms have views across the valleys and the fells, with Scafell Pike in sight.

Best Hotel in Scotland: Knockinaam, Portpatrick, Dumfries & Galloway

Enjoying a knock-out position on a private cove where the road ends and the Irish Sea begins, Knockinaam charms guests with its unstuffy, relaxed air. The views are superb and the food is a daily changing menu of local specialities.

Best Hotel in Wales: Harbourmaster Hotel, Aberaeron

Named after different historic sailing ships, the maritime-themed rooms in the former harbourmaster’s house all have sea views; the top-floor suite is particularly sought after. There are plenty of local specialities in the restaurant.

Best Hotel in Ireland: Ballymaloe House, Shanagarry, County Cork