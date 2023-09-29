Twenty three pubs in Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde have been included this year's prestigious book.

The bible for real ale lovers, the 2024 guide from CAMRA (the Campaign for Real Ale) shows that the Fylde coast boasts some of the very best of pubs, ale houses and tap rooms in the country.

Rick Pickup, chaiman of th Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre CAMRA said: “Things are in good shape at the moment, because in 2016 we struggle to get 23 venues in the guide – now we actually have a waiting list!”

The guide can be purchased from the CAMRA shop, and there's also a Good Beer Guide app which puts thousands of pubs, beers and breweries at your fingertips.

These are the pubs in Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde which made the cut:

No 10 Ale House, 10 Park Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1QX

CASK Micropub, 9 Layton Rd, Blackpool FY3 8EA

Cask and Tap, 82 Topping St, Blackpool FY1 3AD

JD Drinkwater's, 75 Highfield Rd, Blackpool FY4 2JE

Blackpool Cricket Club, West Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 9EQ

The Steamer, 1-2 Queens Terrace, Fleetwood, UK FY7 6BT