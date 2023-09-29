Good Beer Guide 2024: The 23 bars and pubs in Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde listed by CAMRA
The bible for real ale lovers, the 2024 guide from CAMRA (the Campaign for Real Ale) shows that the Fylde coast boasts some of the very best of pubs, ale houses and tap rooms in the country.
Rick Pickup, chaiman of th Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre CAMRA said: “Things are in good shape at the moment, because in 2016 we struggle to get 23 venues in the guide – now we actually have a waiting list!”
The guide can be purchased from the CAMRA shop, and there's also a Good Beer Guide app which puts thousands of pubs, beers and breweries at your fingertips.
These are the pubs in Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde which made the cut: