Good Beer Guide 2024: The 23 bars and pubs in Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde listed by CAMRA

Twenty three pubs in Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde have been included this year's prestigious book.
By Richard Hunt
Published 29th Sep 2023, 19:03 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 19:13 BST

The bible for real ale lovers, the 2024 guide from CAMRA (the Campaign for Real Ale) shows that the Fylde coast boasts some of the very best of pubs, ale houses and tap rooms in the country.

Rick Pickup, chaiman of th Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre CAMRA said: “Things are in good shape at the moment, because in 2016 we struggle to get 23 venues in the guide – now we actually have a waiting list!”

The guide can be purchased from the CAMRA shop, and there's also a Good Beer Guide app which puts thousands of pubs, beers and breweries at your fingertips.

These are the pubs in Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde which made the cut:

10 Park Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1QX

1. No 10 Ale House No 10 Ale House

10 Park Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1QX Photo: BEG

CASK Micropub, 9 Layton Rd, Blackpool FY3 8EA

2. CASK Micropub

CASK Micropub, 9 Layton Rd, Blackpool FY3 8EA Photo: BEG

Cask and Tap, 82 Topping St, Blackpool FY1 3AD

3. Cask and Tap

Cask and Tap, 82 Topping St, Blackpool FY1 3AD Photo: BEG

JD Drinkwater's, 75 Highfield Rd, Blackpool FY4 2JE. Google Images

4. JD Drinkwater's

JD Drinkwater's, 75 Highfield Rd, Blackpool FY4 2JE. Google Images Photo: Google

Blackpool Cricket Club, West Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 9EQ

5. Blackpool Cricket Club

Blackpool Cricket Club, West Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 9EQ Photo: BEG

The Steamer, 1-2 Queens TerraceFleetwood, Fleetwood, UK FY7 6BT

6. The Steamer, Fleetwood

The Steamer, 1-2 Queens TerraceFleetwood, Fleetwood, UK FY7 6BT Photo: BEG

