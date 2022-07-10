Jacob Stock, 12, from Bispham, is aiming to land 100 holes at Poulton-le-Fylde Golf Club on June 18 to raise £1,000 for the Blue Skies Hospital Fund, supporting Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s neonatal unit.

The unit, which looks after babies with a variety of medical problems, once saved the life of his 10-year-old brother Joseph, who was born prematurely at 31 weeks, weighing just 3lbs 11oz.

Their mum Gillian James, 38, said: “There was no apparent reason for him coming early. He was on oxygen for the first night and had to be tube-fed.

Jacob Stock, 12, on the golf course

"My mum described him as looking like a chicken because his legs were so skinny. He was tiny, with no weight on him. You could see every breath and movement. You could see his heart beating.

"He was born breached, so he had to have a hip scan and a brain scan. They had to check his weight and blood constantly.

“It was hard work because Jacob was only 22 months at the time. I felt guilty leaving Jacob because he was quite young. The staff at the hospital were actually really supportive because they knew I had a young child. They were so understanding.

"Jacob understands what Joseph has been through as a baby and he said he'd like to do the challenge for them because of the care his brother received.”

Jacob, a pupil at St Aidan’s High School in Preesall, first took up golfing at age six, and has big dreams of becoming a professional golfer in the future.

His 100-hole challenge, which will begin at 5.15am, is expected to take up to 14 hours of non-stop playing to complete. His fundraiser, which has brought in more than £300 so far, can be found here.

Gillian said: “He's looking forward to the challenge. He's determined to do it. His trainer has been working with him to keep his pace up and get the ball in the hole without worrying about his score.