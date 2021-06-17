Godmother's touching tribute to 20-year-old Blackpool woman Lauren who took her own life

Lauren Bicket, who died on May 10

Lauren Bicket was found dead at her North Shore home on May 10, just three weeks before her 21st birthday.

The 'kind-hearted' 20-year-old, who lived with mum Kirsty and sister Lucy, was a keen fisherwoman and had recently become the first woman in Lancashire to hook an enormous 30lb carp.

Her funeral took place at Carleton Crematorium on June 4 - but her family were not able to afford a headstone on top of the £5,500 funeral costs.

That's when her godmother Linsey Smith, 43, decided to take part in a charity head-shave to raise money in her memory.

She said: "Lauren had suffered from mental health problems from the age of 13. Her death was so unexpected, her mum is a single parent, they don't have large amounts of money. The funeral cost £5,500, and a headstone alone costs £2,800. That's why I'm doing this, on behalf of Lauren.

"To her mum Kirsty and sister Lucy, it would mean the world. It's somewhere for the whole family to go and grieve, to lay down flowers, to tell her we love her."

Linsey, a mum of three who works as a support worker for people with autism and mental health conditions, said: "Lauren was loving and caring, she was kind and polite, she was everyone's dream of a daughter. It's a pleasure to call her my goddaughter.

"I'm just so glad that fishing wasn't stopped last year - it was one of the only things that Boris Johnson didn't stop. Lauren absolutely loved fishing and that helped her mental health a lot, but sadly it wasn't enough to keep her here."

Linsey will 'brave the shave' at her Larbreck Avenue home on Saturday, June 26, in the hopes of raising the last of what the family needs to pay for Lauren's headstone.