Blackpool Carers is once more hosting its annual ball to support people, many school age, who care for loved ones on the Fylde Coast.

The Glitz and Glamour Ball will take place at the Winter Gardens on Saturday, March 12, with entertainment and a silent auction to raise funds for the charity.

Faye Atherton, quality director at Newton Drive-based Blackpool Carers, said: “We’ve been long awaiting this ball after our last one was in February 2020, just before the Covid storm hit.

Blackpool Carers Annual Ball is to return after the pandemic-induced break

"Our annual ball is a unique opportunity for Blackpool Carers to celebrate all that carers in Blackpool do and to bring together supporters to raise awareness and vital funding to keep our services the best that they can be.

“With more than 8,000 carers registered with Blackpool Carers our services are very busy providing support to many families across the town.

"We work with carers of all ages, some as young as just five years old. The pandemic has created even more caring roles over the past two years with many people taking on care for family members as diagnosis and treatment for conditions was delayed and mental ill health and substance misuse increased.”

Funding raised will pay for much-needed respite for carers, giving meaningful breaks to help carers to relax, recharge and reflect.

In February 2020 Blackpool Carers' Annual Ball featured a disco theme with Lionel Vinyl entertaining