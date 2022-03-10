Glitz and Glamour Ball is set to support young carers in Blackpool
More than 550 guests are set to dance the night away and put aside their cares for a charity night of fun.
Blackpool Carers is once more hosting its annual ball to support people, many school age, who care for loved ones on the Fylde Coast.
The Glitz and Glamour Ball will take place at the Winter Gardens on Saturday, March 12, with entertainment and a silent auction to raise funds for the charity.
Faye Atherton, quality director at Newton Drive-based Blackpool Carers, said: “We’ve been long awaiting this ball after our last one was in February 2020, just before the Covid storm hit.
"Our annual ball is a unique opportunity for Blackpool Carers to celebrate all that carers in Blackpool do and to bring together supporters to raise awareness and vital funding to keep our services the best that they can be.
“With more than 8,000 carers registered with Blackpool Carers our services are very busy providing support to many families across the town.
"We work with carers of all ages, some as young as just five years old. The pandemic has created even more caring roles over the past two years with many people taking on care for family members as diagnosis and treatment for conditions was delayed and mental ill health and substance misuse increased.”
Funding raised will pay for much-needed respite for carers, giving meaningful breaks to help carers to relax, recharge and reflect.
The 2020 Ball featured Lionel Vinyl as host and entertainment. This year the event will have local band, The Deadbeats, and radio star Hayley Kay.