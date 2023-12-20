She will now compete alongside more than 50 other girls at Viva Blackpool for a place in the final.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A glamorous prison officer will ditch her guard uniform and swap the exercise yard for the catwalk - as she bids to be crowned the next Miss England.

Melissa Butcher, 24, usually spends her days on the wings in boots and trousers dealing with burly inmates who 'sometimes make inappropriate comments'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But she will now hang up her keys and handcuffs to don a ball gown and high heels when she takes to the stage as a beauty queen in the Miss England semi-finals.

Melissa entered the competition 'as sort of a joke' with a friend one evening and was stunned when she was selected as a wildcard for the semis.

She will now compete alongside more than 50 other girls at Viva Blackpool on April 7 next year for a place in the final.

Melissa has worked for HM Prison Service for two years at a Category-C jail in the north west of England she cannot disclose for security reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She now wants to use her platform to promote women in male-dominated industries and to change the stereotypes attached to young women officers like herself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melissa, from Lancaster, said: "I entered as I want to show that you don’t have to be ‘rough and tough and big and strong’ in order to do the job as a prison officer.

“There are many other qualities such as just being able to communicate and speak with people which help you be a good officer.

"I have worked for HMP for two years now and absolutely love my occupation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You do get the odd inappropriate comment from some of the inmates but you just have to tell them straight not to talk to you like that.

"Most of the time it is fine, although it can be a challenging job I love what I do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I entered Miss Preston and Miss Lancaster a long time ago when I was 16 and I applied again one night as sort of a joke with my friend.

"I couldn't believe it when I was selected as a wild card for the semi-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm the girliest-girl you can ever imagine despite spending all day in boots and trousers. I do love to dress-up - hair, make-up, the lot, so I'm excited for the semis."

Melissa spends a lot of her time working with prisoners who have suffered with substance misuse issues and admits she was terrified on her first day.

She added: "No two days are ever the same and you never know what kind of day you are going to have until you get on to the wings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My job involves working with prisoners who have varied backgrounds. I personally work on a unit where a lot of the prisoners have suffered with substance misuse issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is our job as officers on the wing to help rehabilitate and help them with their recovery, signposting them to recovery groups and therapy sessions in order to reduce reoffending and substance misuse issues from reoccurring in the future upon their release.

"When I first applied for the job as a prison officer I did not know what to expect.

"I remember walking through the main gates on my first day terrified.

"In my mind I was thinking about previous TV programmes and films which I had watched in the past on prisons and the amount of violence that was portrayed on them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Don’t get me wrong, there are situations which can arise and put us in danger but building up good professional working relationships with prisoners and other staff really is the most important part of the job in order to diffuse situations and help people."

She added: "At first I wasn’t sure on the career path within the prison service however, now I feel a lot more confident and absolutely love my job.

"It gives you a great feeling of satisfaction and is very rewarding when you feel as if you are helping even just that one individual with something which may seem simple to some.

"Such as helping them with writing a letter home to their daughter or son for the first time if they struggle with reading and writing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Or helping get them into work within the prison which stands them in good stead for release and gives them life skills for outside life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have witnessed many different situations in just my short two years in service and feel as if I have gained a lot of life experience in this time."

Melissa said she entered Miss England to also break the stigma around prison officers 'not being human'.

She said: "Behind the uniform we are still human and are just ‘normal people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If I was to win the title of Miss England 2024 I would say I would still stay working within the service purely because I enjoy it so much and want to help others become the best they can."

Earlier this year, Miss England director Angie Beasley banned the swimwear round to focus more on the contestant's occupations and studies to 'promote good role models'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angie said: "Melissa will be one of 50 plus semi finalists competing at Viva Blackpool on April 7 for a place in the final.

"The contestants will be vying to make a difference using their Beauty for a Purpose campaigns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think Melissa is the first prison officer I've seen in the contest during my time as an organiser .

"I would imagine it's a very male dominated profession usually so it's inspiring to hear all about Melissa's work.

"The contestants are invited to highlight their chosen career paths or studies or aspirations as part of the competition, along with taking part in a series of qualifying rounds including a talent, make up free, fundraising, interview and catwalk round".

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Melissa impresses the judges in Blackpool she will qualify for the Miss England national final on May 16-17 at the Grand Station, Wolverhampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner of Miss England 2024 will go forward to 72nd edition of Miss World.