A little girl pulled unconscious from a swimming pool on a Greek Island before sadly passing away was from Lancashire, we can exclusively reveal.

The three-year-old child died on Sunday in the UK two weeks after the tragic incident in Lardos on the island of Rhodes.

The girl, who was from Blackpool, was staying with her family at a hotel when the incident happened on October 14, the Foreign Office has confirmed.

The beach and coastline in Lardos, Rhodes, Greece | Getty Images

According to the Daily Mail, the toddler was unaccompanied by an adult at the time of the incident. She was pulled out of the water 10 minutes after entering alone by a fellow hotel guest who spotted her.

After being given CPR at the scene, the youngster was taken to hospital where she remained in a critical condition. She was later flown back to the UK for further treatment but despite medics best efforts she sadly passed away.

Two people were reportedly arrested by Greek police on suspicion of grievous bodily harm by negligence.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British child following an incident in Greece and are in contact with the local authorities.”