Newfoundland water rescue dogs will be on Blackpool Comedy Carpet for Christmas meet and greet event
Working Newfoundlands will be in Blackpool for a festive meet and greet tonight (15 December).
The Blackpool Working Newfoundlands are heading out to the Comedy Carpet, where they will dress in Christmas outfits and pose for photos - all for a good cause.
A spokesperson said: "Why not come down, have a cuddle and a photo. The dogs are excited to see you and are making a huge effort, they will be in fancy dress, pulling carts with prezzies for the kids (all free but donations gratefully received)."
