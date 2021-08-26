Giant sand art on Blackpool beach is 'love letter' to times lost to Covid-19

Members of the public contribute personalised messages to their loved-ones on a 40-metre sand drawing by artists ‘Sand in Your Eye’, which has been created by hygiene brand Carex to encourage people to get back together safely, Blackpool. Picture by Kestral-Cam

The artwork, called 'Love Letter in the Sand', was created by beach-goers with the help of artists from sand art company Sand In Your Eye, commissioned by Carex.

Visitors and Blackpool residents young and old drew pictures and messages in the sand to their nearest and dearest, resulting in a beautiful piece of temporary artwork that was washed away by the incoming tide.

Craig Gridley said: "There was a team of four people from Sand In Your Eye who arrived on site just after 5am to start setting up. The template of the hands was finished by 9:30am when we invited passers-by to come and join in. There was some fantastic local engagement from people of all ages.

Members of the public contribute personalised messages to their loved-ones on a 40-metre sand drawing by artists ‘Sand in Your Eye’, which has been created by hygiene brand Carex to encourage people to get back together safely, Blackpool. Picture by Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

"There was a great response from passers-by especially the children we saw on the beach who were all keen to get involved. We’re absolutely thrilled with the end result and the images really speak for themselves."

Carex marketing director Megan Harrison said: “With many people opting to stay closer to home for their summer holidays, we wanted to champion the great British stay-cation as well as an iconic location, which is why we chose Blackpool for our sand art experience.