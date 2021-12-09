Giant care home and housing scheme in Stalmine is rejected again

Artist's impression of the project at Stalmine

The full application for two neighbouring 80 bed care homes and an outline application for up to 50 houses was a resubmission of a scheme refused by Wyre's planning committee in August.

But when it came before councillors again they decided that the project, earmarked for land off Stricklands Lane, posed the same issues which caused it to be rejected the first time.

The application was thrown out because the scale and massing and height of the buildings would be overbearing in the landscape, resulting in an unacceptable impact on visual amenity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The applicant, Adactus Housing Association Ltd, was proposing that the two care homes be operated as one, huge double 160-bed care home.

Councillors had given the applicants an opportunity to amend the scheme after deferring the application back in April, but at the two subsequent meetings, the committee agreed the problems had not been rectified.

The latest application was recommended for approval by planning officers but t there had been several objections in the village.

Stalmine-with-Staynall Residents’ Association were among the objectors and put together a detailed objection letter outlining its concerns.

Members were worried the development and other large scale housing proposals will change the character of the village forever and argue there is no need for a new care home as there are six in the immediate area already.

Stalmine Parish Council also objected for a range of reasons.

The parish council stated: "There is no green infrastructure and no proposal for any usable open space.

"The care home, in terms of its mass, scale and height, is alien to residential housing.

"The Applicants have chosen not to consult locally but to confine their discussions with the planners who had already committed to a recommendation for approval.