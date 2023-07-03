IT was a windy second night for Lytham Festival but big name George Ezra got the crowd warmed up with his fun-loving song selection.

Crowds of young, old, families, couples and friends all came to together as George Ezra belted out a 90 minute set kicking of with hits Anyone For You and Cassy O.

It was truly heart-warming to experience seeing such a diverse crowd enjoying the hits together on the sea front where Lytham Festival sits.

We had not known just what to expect with the festival, as it was my friend and I's first time ever going, however, it’s safe to say we will definitely be returning.

The atmosphere was electric and the crowds felt more friendly than any other festivals I had attended previously. Children of all ages could be seen in ‘Ezra’ merchandise and light-up clothing sold from stalls close by.

We felt welcomed by staff working on the bar and food stalls, where a variety of delicious options were provided. We opted for a crispy chicken selection with a pint of cider.

The night seemed to fly past as Irish three-piece Kingfishr started their set followed closely by indie English rockers The Big Moon.

Cat Burns was then to go as the crowds, us included, sung and danced along to the hits we knew. Children sat up on parents shoulders eager to be featured on the big screens.

George Ezra was then next, his whole set felt like a party, with lights, a live band and constant high energy, it was no wonder a long workday was soon forgotten as we danced late into the evening.

My favourite of his songs is the slower ‘Barcelona’, played by George Ezra and his guitar the crowd gave him their full attention as his voice floated above the audience.

