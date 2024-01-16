Gazette employee gearing up for fourth London marathon

Lee and his two girls: Millie left and Olivia right after Marathon 2021

Lee Good Marketing Manager for National World North West and a Gazette employee for over 21 years will be running the flagship marathon in April for the fourth time since 2018.

Lee said: “Much has happened since October 21 when I ran my last London marathon.

“Unfortunately, we lost my dad in March 2022 and quite a bad injury has meant running has fallen by the wayside for a bit and I've got fat…. lol.

Lee just after finishing in 2021

“So now the time seems right to have a fourth crack at London and, once again, try and raise some money for the great charity VICTA.

“No finish time pressure this time, I am just going to run and enjoy it and also support my girls dance teacher Rebecca Liddel in her first marathon.

“VICTA is a charity very close to my heart being partially sighted myself. The opportunities and experiences they offer are fantastic and just something that was not around when I was young.

“I am on the hunt for a couple of kind hearted local businesses who may want to become a business sponsor.

“They will receive a logo on a running vest and training wear, pictures and video to use on their social platforms, mentions in local press, and a chance to showcase their brand at any fundraising events.

“We are looking for two businesses at £200 each to help towards my goal of £1250 which I need to raise to be able to run the marathon.

“I know funds are tight for everybody right now, but if you feel you can contribute to this great cause my fundraising page details are below.”

https://2024tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/lee-good?fbclid=IwAR2QgN-k8W-0iUFadQpNoE7G-OvW-dpksWNu0-tFXsmqDaxsppx3YxECn6s