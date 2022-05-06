There was a standing ovation for the youngest person to be honoured – Zara Gates who was named Junior Citizen of The Year.

Zara was honoured at the ceremony at Booths cafe as “an incredible young girl who has risen to the challenges of a cancer diagnosis and helped her classmates come to terms with her illness.”

Her citation continued: “Throughout her illness she has helped her classmates understand what was happening and reminding them that she was still the same old Zara.”

The Mayor’s Award went to Anthony “Davo” Davis pictured second from left

The youngster was praised for her resilience and the care she provided to other youngsters in hospital, delivering toys and Christmas presents to wards she had been on, while still unwell herself.

Another young award winner Rose Brewin was named Young Citizen of the Year for her charity fundraising efforts. Rose raised funds by running cake, craft and book stalls. She also completed two charity walks.

Other award winners were:

Community Team of the Year: Garstang Library Volunteers who provide a much valued delivery service to many older and vulnerable people.

Youth Group of the Year: Tankensuru Explorer Unit who raised more than £5,000 for Papyrus, a charity dedicated to prevention of young suicide, after organising and completing a 24 hour bike-a-thon.

Business in the Community: Bowland Care Services nominated as “a compassionate, kind and dedicated team who go the extra mile providing outstanding care for the elderly.”

New Business in the Community: Envision Coaching. The citation noted: “Jay Bardsley has created a fantastic facility which is a real positive addition to Garstang. He is helping to create a healthier future for children/teens in the area with dedicated teen fit classes.”

Good Citizen of the Year: Girl Guiding Garstang Rural Commissioner Debbie Clift who took on the role during the pandemic, successfully enabling units to run virtually and is a member of Catterall Village Hall Committee and Catterall Gala.

Sports Team of the Year: Garstang Walking Football Club. The club was praised for the difference it has made to players’ mental health and wellbeing, alleviating loneliness and enabling them to return to a sport they love.

Mayor’s Award: Anthony “Davo” Davis. His citation detailed his outstanding contribution to local life since the age of 12 , including running the line for Garstang Football Club at matches, serving on its management committee, selling raffle tickets for charities and creating an annual Crown Green Bowls contest, in memory of his father, which has raised some £40,000 for Cancer Care at Croston House.

Mayor Coun Alec Allan, who presented the awards, said: “It was a great evening of celebrating the best of Garstang.

“There can be only one award winner in each category, however all the nominees are superstars and make a huge difference to Garstang and the community they serve.”