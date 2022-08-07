This thriving agricultural show has been running since 1813 and is still a key event for the rural communities of Garstang and North West Lancashire.

Spectators were treated to a packed timetable of livestock classes and trade stands showcasing the best of local businesses during the event, which was staged yesterday (Saturday August 6).

There were also beautiful floral displays, handmade crafts and delicious, locally-produced food and drink to check out.

Laura Ockenden, marketing manager for the show, said: “These shows are still important to our rural communities because they showcase the important work of our farmers.

"It is vital that we support the farmers and all those who are responsible for our home-grown produce.

"We were delighted with the turnout, it was one of the best we’ve had in years – and the lovely sunshine didn’t do any harm!”

A youngster proudly shows off a young goat during this year's Garstang Show, which saw one of the best attendances in years.

There was plenty of involvement from youngsters in this year's Garstang Show, which has been running since 1813. Here a young girl leads out her cherished pony.

One of the many magnificent horses being shown at Garstang Show 2022

A fine young goat on show at this year's Garstang Show