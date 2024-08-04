Organised by the Garstang and District Agricultural and Horticultural Society, the community event took place yesterday at Garstang Showfield with hundreds gathering to learn about and celebrate the role farming, food and the countryside play in our lives.
This year’s ahow included a food hall, craft tent, vintage vehicles, horticultural displays and children's entertainment.
Take a look at some fabulous pictures.
1. Garstang Show 2024
The competitors get younger year on year! Photo: Neil Cross
2. Garstang Show 2024
Just a girl and her tortoise! Photo: Neil Cross
3. Garstang Show 2024
Hundreds turned our for this year's show. Photo: Neil Cross
4. Garstang Show 2024
Garstang Show 2024. Photo: Neil Cross
5. Garstang Show 2024
One of the many stalls at the event. Photo: Neil Cross
6. Garstang Show 2024
First place went to this beauty. Photo: Neil Cross
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.