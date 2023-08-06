Garstang Show: 25 pics from the 208th year of the event celebrating all things agricultural
The ever popular Garstang Show returned for its 208th year this weekend.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th Aug 2023, 15:02 BST
Organised by the Garstang and District Agricultural and Horticultural Society, the community event took place on Saturday, August 5.
Hundreds gathered in Garstang to learn about and celebrate the role farming, food and the countryside play in our lives.
This year’s Garstang Show included a food hall, craft tent, vintage vehicles, horticultural displays and children's entertainment by Astral Circus, The Sheep Show and numerous livestock classes.
Take a look at photos from the event below:
