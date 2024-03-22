Across Wyre, 18 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include a new food bank, new dog groomers and changes to housing developments amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

Land adjacent to 87 Poulton Road, Fleetwood FY7 6TQ Application validated on Mar 11 for advertisement consent for the Installation of 1 no internally illuminated digital advertising screen (D-Poster)

Land off Brockholes Crescent, Poulton-Le-Fylde Application validated on Mar 11 for non material amendment to application 18/01125/REMMAJ, involving a change of the brick wall to corner plots, to board and batten fence to corner plots. This is for plots 6, 9, 36, 37, 50, 55, 60, 67, 68, 74, 86, 87, 101, 102, 103, and 106.

Claughton Industrial Estate, Brockholes Way, Claughton-on-Brock PR3 0PZ Application validated on Mar 11 for approval of details reserved by conditions 6 (Reasonable Avoidance Method Statement ), 8 (Archaeology Watching Brief) and 9 (EVCP) on planning permission 22/00886/FUL

12 Calder Drive, Catterall PR3 1ZL Application validated on Mar 11 for change of use of existing garden shed to dog grooming facility (sui generis) (part retrospective)

Land north east of Bay Court, Links Gate, Thornton Cleveleys Application validated on Mar 12 for permission in principle for the erection of one detached dwelling