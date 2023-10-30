Gabrielle to bring her 30 Years of Dreaming Tour 2023 to Blackpool's Winter Gardens
The UK tour will see the singer celebrates the 30th anniversary of the release of her era-defining smash number one single ‘Dreams’ and perform highlights from her catalogue of hits, which also include ‘Rise’, ‘Out Of Reach’ and ‘Sunshine’.
The concert takes place on Sunday November 12.
Gabrielle says: “Going on tour to celebrate 30 years of ‘Dreams’ is just amazing.
"I can’t wait to party with everyone and celebrate the record that launched my career three decades ago.”
The singer is making her second performance on te Fylde coast tis year, having impressed fans with her performance at Lytham Festival in the summer.
Ticket details can be found hear: https://store.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/webshop/webticket/eventlist