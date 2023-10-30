News you can trust since 1873
Gabrielle to bring her 30 Years of Dreaming Tour 2023 to Blackpool's Winter Gardens

Gabrielle is heading to Blackpool's Winter Gardens next month as part of her 30 Years of Dreaming Tour 2023.
By Richard Hunt
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:44 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 12:44 GMT
The UK tour will see the singer celebrates the 30th anniversary of the release of her era-defining smash number one single ‘Dreams’ and perform highlights from her catalogue of hits, which also include ‘Rise’, ‘Out Of Reach’ and ‘Sunshine’.

The concert takes place on Sunday November 12.

Gabrielle says: “Going on tour to celebrate 30 years of ‘Dreams’ is just amazing.

Gabrielle - pictured at Lytham Festival earlier this year - is performing at Blackpool's Winter Gardens in NovemberGabrielle - pictured at Lytham Festival earlier this year - is performing at Blackpool's Winter Gardens in November
Gabrielle - pictured at Lytham Festival earlier this year - is performing at Blackpool's Winter Gardens in November
"I can’t wait to party with everyone and celebrate the record that launched my career three decades ago.”

The singer is making her second performance on te Fylde coast tis year, having impressed fans with her performance at Lytham Festival in the summer.

Ticket details can be found hear: https://store.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/webshop/webticket/eventlist

